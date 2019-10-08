|
SWANSON, Richard Lifelong resident of Dorchester, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the age of 64. Born on November 23, 1954 in Boston, Richy is survived by his beloved mother, Lillian (Alcott) to whom he was devoted. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Swanson. Richy was a longtime communicant of St. Ambrose Church, and a dedicated advocate for the Fields Corner Library. He enjoyed watching old Westerns on television and was a fan of Jeopardy. He belonged to a darts league at the former Mickey's Place, and also enjoyed playing pool, listening to oldies, and cheering on the Patriots. He shared a special bond with his mother and acted as her primary caretaker for many years. Richy's greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was the loving father of Danielle Garlinger of Mansfield, Sherelle Swanson of Dorchester, Michelle Francis of Nova Scotia and stepfather to Jennifer Kelly of Braintree and the late Jeana Kelly. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Loralei and Zachary Garlinger and Charlotte Austin, all of Mansfield, and Zaire and Georgina Francis, both of Nova Scotia; his siblings, James Swanson of Brockton and William Swanson of Longmeadow; his sister-in-law Sarah Swanson of Dorchester; his former companion Catherine Kelly of Mansfield and many nieces and nephews. Richy was predeceased by his siblings, Maureen Sullivan and David and Joseph Swanson. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on October 10, in the McHoul Family Funeral Home, 354 Adams Street, DORCHESTER. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on October 11, in St. Ambrose Church, 240 Adams Street, Dorchester. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Online guest book or directions at www.mchoulfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 9, 2019