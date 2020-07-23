|
SZABUNKA, Richard "Rich" ATHENS, GREECE – Richard "Rich" V. Szabunka, 68, of Athens, Greece, formerly of Somerville and Salem, passed on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Born in Cambridge, he was the beloved son of the late Bronislaus "Ben" and Hedwiga "Ida" (Stromeski) Szabunka. He was a graduate of Salem High School with the class of 1970. An extraordinarily talented basketball player, Rich was recruited after high school to play for Deree-Pierce College in Athens, Greece, where he earned his undergraduate degree. Back in Boston, he received a Master's in English at Northeastern University. Returning then to Athens, Rich taught as a professor at Athens College in Greece for thirty-five years, specializing in teaching English as a second language. He also played a key role as an ambassador of the sport of basketball to Europe and played for a national team representing Greece. Today, basketball is a global sport. Rich helped pave the way for the numerous leagues-amateur and professional, men's and women's- that now exist internationally. While living in Athens, Rich remained a passionate fan of all Boston sports teams, including the Celtics, Red Sox, and Patriots. Surviving him are his two beloved daughters, Corinna Szabunka of London, England, and Stephanie Szabunka and her husband, Tasos, Black of Athens, Greece; his sister, Ellie Tardiff of Beverly; niece Christine Tardiff of Beverly; nephew David Tunes of Tamarac, FL; great-niece, Clara Tardiff of Beverly; his former wife, Theoni "Tion" Triantafillou of Athens, Greece and numerous cousins and extended family. The birth of his granddaughter occurred several days after is death. Rich's family trusts that he remains near to this precious new life in spirit and looks down upon her with great love. Funeral Services were held in Athens, Greece. A liturgy celebrating his life will be held at the Paulist Center, Boston at a date to be determined. If interested in attending, please email Christine Tardiff at [email protected] In lieu of flowers, donations in Rich's memory may be made to Team New England, 44 Wolcott St., Dorchester, MA 02121. A program of the Dorchester Youth Collaborative serving youth ages 9-15, predominately from the inner city of Boston, Team New England uses basketball as a vehicle to equip children with necessary life skills. Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020