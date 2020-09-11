1/1
DONAHUE, Fr. Richard T. Of West Harwich, age 79, Sept. 9, 2020. Devoted brother of Catherine Proia and her husband Dominic of Newton. He is also survived by 2 nieces, 2 nephews, 10 grandnieces and many, many friends. Fr. Donohue attended St. John's Seminary and was ordained a priest by Richard Cardinal Cushing in 1968. He later earned a Master's Degree from Fairfield University. After serving in several parishes in the Boston area for 23 years, he asked to go to Honduras to do missionary work. While there he oversaw the construction of a regional campus of the Catholic University in Juticalpa, and the building of the Olancho Aid School System that encompasses the Nazareth School for special needs children, as well as a bilingual Pre-K through High School and the Cardenal Rodrigues Spanish-only High School. Due to medical issues, Fr. Donohue returned to the states five years ago. The family wishes to thank the staff of Cape Cod Hospital and The Stone Institute Rehab Center in Newton for their exceptional care. Donations in Fr. Donohue's name can be made to the Olancho Aid Foundation, PO Box 15, Rockland, MA 02370. Wake and Funeral Mass will all take place in Our Lady's Church, 573 Washington St., Newton, on Tuesday, Sept. 15. Wake in rear of church starting at 9AM, followed by Mass at 10:30AM. Burial at a later date in Honduras. Arr. by Magni FH, NEWTON.

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
