Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
(617) 782-1000
RIORDAN, Richard T. (Ret. Sgt BPD) Of Brighton, May 19, 2019. Beloved husband for over 64 years to the late Irene (Burdge) Riordan. Devoted father of Richard B. and his wife Beatriz of Ashland, Scott M. and his wife Celeste, Kevin C. and his wife Rita, Mark D. all of Brighton, Brian D. of West Newton, Daria Goodman and her husband Barry of FL, David P. and his wife Lois of Plymouth, Erin M. Paulhus and her husband Andrew of Ashland, Denise I. O'Malley and her husband James of NJ and the late Robert M. Brother of Barbara Colbath, Mary Bragdon and the late Edna and John Riordan. Also survived by 22 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON, Friday, May 24th at 9:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Columbkille Church, 321 Market St., Brighton, at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Thursday May 23rd from 4-8 pm. Interment Mt Benedict Cemetery, West Roxbury. Army Veteran WWII. Late member Charlestown Schoolboy Association. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mr. Riordan may be made to the of MA, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For directions and guest book please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on May 22, 2019
