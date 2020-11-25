1/1
RICHARD T. SMITH
SMITH, Richard T. Of Jamaica Plain, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. A mentor and advocate for youth, former President and CEO of the National Youth Development Council. Vietnam veteran and Purple Heart recipient. Loving father of Hassan Smith of Georgia and Nadia Smith of California. Beloved brother of F. Lee McKnight-McQuilla, Frankie Walker, James M. Smith, Jr., Rev. Dr. Barbara Smith and Evelyn Smith. He is survived by grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a host of friends. Visitation Saturday beginning at 10 AM at the Davis Funeral Home, 89 Walnut Ave., ROXBURY. Graveside Service at Mt. Hope Cemetery, departing the funeral home Saturday at Noon. To post a sympathy message, visit

www.DavisofBoston.com



Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
10:00 AM
Davis Funeral Home
NOV
28
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Davis Funeral Home
