FLOOD, Richard Thomas Jr. Age 84, son of Ellen (Holdrege) and Richard T. Flood, and the husband and best friend of the late Sally (Elliot) Flood, died on October 30, 2019. Born in Boston, MA on August 10, 1935, he was a graduate of Noble and Greenough School in the Class of 1953 and Williams College in the Class of 1957. He was a grateful Jamestown, RI resident for more than 50 years. Known to everyone as "Floodo," he was an icon in the independent school world, especially in New England. He cut his teeth as a teacher, coach and mentor at Pomfret School and Charterhouse School in Godalming, England where he was a Fulbright scholar, Westminster School, and for more than 20 years at Noble and Greenough School. Floodo was appointed headmaster at Salisbury School in 1988, where his energy and enthusiasm lifted the school community and infused the Hilltop with confidence and pride. With his trademark bold style of leadership, he and wife Sally rallied the spirit of the School to new heights. After retiring from Salisbury, Floodo created Dick Flood Education Services, inspiring young educators to find jobs in independent schools. Floodo was a Hall of Fame hockey coach who led Nobles across three decades. He founded the Summer Europa Cup, which graduated dozens of NHL and Olympic stars. The prestigious Flood/Marr Holiday tournament honors Floodo and his college classmate, Lefty Marr, who together created the annual event. Floodo and Sally enjoyed wonderful relationships with generations of colleagues and students. Floodo was deeply appreciative of the many friends who supported him for a lifetime and in particular during this last year after losing Sally. All Floods are grateful for his amazing team of caregivers, whose love and companionship supported him until his death. Floodo found immense joy watching the teams he loved compete, tending to his garden, walking out at Beavertail and enjoying nature's beauty in Jamestown. His greatest joy was his role as father, grandfather and best friend to his beloved Sal for more than 60 years. He is survived by his children, Richard T. Flood, III and his wife Jody, Samuel Elliot Flood and his wife Jane, and Katherine Brewer Fritz and her husband Tom; his grandchildren, Hayley, Charlie, Hugh, Eliza, Sammy, John and Caroline; and his brother, Laurence Brewer Flood and his wife Tyler Knowles. A Memorial Service is planned for Saturday, Nov. 30 at St. Mathew's Episcopal Church, 87 Narragansett Avenue, Jamestown, RI at 2:00. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salisbury School Annual Fund or the Richard T. Flood Jr. Scholarship at Noble and Greenough School. Additional information is available at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 3, 2019