|
|
NICHOLS, Richard Thomas Age 66, from Braintree, MA (formerly from Oxford, IN) tragically lost his life in an automobile accident in the Boston, MA area in the morning of May 13, 2020. Rick, the second of eight children, was born on December 23, 1953 to Mary and Tom Nichols of Oxford, IN. If you knew Rick, you were blessed. His charm made immediate friends but his devotion and loyalty to those in his inner circle was unwavering. His vast resume reflected his many interests and zest for life. Although old enough to retire, his bucket list was far from complete. Rick graduated from Benton Central High School, Indiana University and Boston University. He Studied Advanced Respiratory Therapy at the University of Chicago. He was currently working at Mount Auburn Hospital and at Boston Medical Center. Previous positions included Lieutenant at Pike Township Fire Department, Director of Clinical Education at Northeastern University, and Clinical Consultant at Philips Healthcare. Rick had recently mourned the passing of his mother Mary and brother Mike (Maureen), both in 2017. Also preceding him in death was younger brother, Jacky, in 1963, and niece Heather Barnard. Rick will be deeply missed by those who survive: father, Tom, sisters Penny Pava, Nancy (Ron) Surface, Cindy Nichols, Mary Jayne (Mike) Downey and Erin (Tom) Petry. His legacy also lives on in 20 nieces and nephews, extended family to include many beloved cousins, and countless friends and coworkers in Massachusetts. Rick had written a "last letter" and had asked that it be read at his funeral. The Nichols family is deeply saddened that local direction regarding Covid 19 is preventing the reading of this letter to his many loved ones, but it included this request: "…I ask each person who would like to honor me – to reach inside and find the spark of faith in God, to let Him heal you from your fears. Forgive those who have hurt you… Laugh, hug, hope. When you remember me, please remember me smiling, sharing a new dream, or planning a new race. Remember me as "Uncle Rick", remember the boy in me…. Thank you, each of you, for loving me. Live well, love each other and TRUST God. He is here, always here…" Rick's final farewell will be a private Mass on June 1, 2020 in St. Patrick's Church in Oxford, IN with Fr. Robert Klemme and Fr. Thomas Haan officiating. The interment will follow at Oxford Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Rick's family would ask that you make a memorial contribution to . Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home of OXFORD, IN is honored to serve the Nichols family.
View the online memorial for Richard Thomas NICHOLS
Published in The Boston Globe on May 27, 2020