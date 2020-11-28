1/1
RICHARD TRENHOLM
1936 - 2020
TRENHOLM, Richard "Dick" Of Stoneham, formerly of Swampscott, passed away peacefully at the Sawtelle Family Hospice House on November 27, 2020 at the age of 84. Dick was born in Swampscott in 1936 and was the son of the late Victor and Alice Trenholm. Dick graduated from Swampscott High School in 1955. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army. He was a self-employed master plumber for 30 years. He later went to work for MIT Lincoln Lab, where he was a plumber for 29 years until he retired in June 2015. His hobbies included boating, sailing, snow skiing, watching New England sports on tv, model trains and antique cars. His greatest joy was spending summers with his family at Lake Winnipesaukee. Dick was the beloved husband of Ruth (Kruger) Trenholm for 55 years. He was the devoted father of Laurie (Trenholm) Parker and her husband Paul of Billerica. Cherished grandfather of Matthew, Lauren, and Lindsey. He was the brother of the late Victor Trenholm. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Dick will be truly missed. Family and friends are kindly invited to gather and share his memories with the family on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 3 pm to 6 pm in the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St. (Rt. 28), STONEHAM. Parking attendants and elevator available. Per MA regulations, face coverings must be worn while at the Funeral Home and not more than 40% capacity will be allowed in the Funeral Home at one time. Please consider donations in memory of Dick to Middlesex East VNA Hospice, 800 West Cummings Park, Suite 5000, Woburn, MA 01801 and at vnaofme.com/donate For directions or to send a memorial condolence, www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Barile Family Funeral Home

Celebrating Life ~ Sharing Memories

781-438-2280



Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Barile Family Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Barile Funeral Home
482 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
781.438.2280
