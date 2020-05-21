|
|
KELLY, Richard V. Age 87, of Middleboro, MA, passed away peacefully May 15, 2020, after a brief illness. He is survived by Nancy Kelly, his beloved wife of 66 years; by three sons, Richard V. Kelly, Jr., husband of Beth Kelly, of Medfield, MA; Daniel A. Kelly, husband of Rita Kelly, of Charlotte, NC; and Paul M. Kelly, husband of Connie Kelly, of Carver, MA; by a daughter, Jan Kelly Fiske, wife of Jonathan Fiske, of Wrentham, MA; and by eight grandchildren, Richard V. Kelly, III, Arbrenne Kelly, Paul M. Kelly, Jr., Liam Kelly, Deirdre Kelly, Anna Kelly, Jonah Fiske and Charlotte Fiske. Richard V. Kelly was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War and, at the time of his death, was a resident of the Oak Point senior community in Middleboro. He was born in Boston and lived in Jamaica Plain, West Roxbury and Walpole, MA. Before retiring, he was Massachusetts Deputy State Treasurer, working at the State House in Boston. He was a graduate of St. Mary's High School, in Brookline, MA, and earned a Master's degree from Suffolk University. He enjoyed bowling and playing tennis, golf, billiards and cards. He was an active member of Post 64 of the American Legion, in Middleboro MA, and of the Oak Point Veterans Association. His deep and unwavering love for his family was evident in his final moments. Funeral Services will be private. Burial will be in Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA. Arrangements by the MacKinnon Funeral Home, WHITMAN. To send a condolence visit:
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020