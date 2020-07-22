|
LOMBARDI, Richard V. " Doc" Richard Vincent " Doc " Lombardi passed away peacefully on June 23, 2020, at the age of 92, in Rockport, Maine. Doc left this world a better place in many ways and for many people. He was known as a leader, a mentor, a creative force, a skilled and talented musician, and a successful businessman. He was an adoring husband, an amazing father and everyone's symbol of a true gentleman. Doc graduated from the Boston Conservatory of Music where he studied Music Composition and met the love of his life, Elaine Austin. Doc was a legend in the Boston Ad Community. He created all the station music for WHDH Radio and TV in the 60's including the famous "Voice of the City" campaign and the intro jingle to Red Sox broadcasts. He was the creator of the "How many cookies did Andrew eat? " jingle He was advertising manager on winning political campaigns for Mayor Kevin White, Senator Edward Brooke, Governor Frank Sargent, Congresswoman Margaret Heckler. Doc helped launched the first national campaign for organ donations through driver's licenses as Special Assistant to the HHS Secretary Margaret Heckler. Doc is survived by his four children and their spouses. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Richard V. Lombardi and Elaine A. Scholarship Fund at the Boston Conservatory at Berklee, 8 The Fenway, Boston, MA 02115.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020