PREZIOSI, Richard V. "Dick" Age 87, of Woburn, formerly of Winchester, Medford & Plymouth, July 30, 2020. Beloved husband of Shirley M. (Whyte) Preziosi. Loving father of Gina Preziosi of Stoneham, Richard Preziosi, Jr. and wife Judy of Nashua, NH. Dear brother of Dolores Conway of Medford, Angelina Vitale of Wellfleet, Anna Caputo of Medford, and the late Rosina Rappoli, Margaret, Marie, Rudy, Louis and Anthony Preziosi. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Graveside Services at Holy Cross Cemetery will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to The Animal Rescue League of Boston, arlboston.org or local wildlife rehab center, https://newhousewildliferescue.org. Late veteran U.S. Army. costellofuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 2, 2020