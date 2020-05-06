|
BASTERI, Richard W. Retired Captain Everett Police Department Of Stoneham, formerly of Somerville, unexpectedly, May 3. Beloved husband of Michelle M. (Sordello) for over 28 years. Dear and devoted father of Richard W. Basteri, Jr. and his wife, Vitaliia of N. Carolina, Carley Basteri of Stoneham, Nicholas Basteri and Joseph Basteri of Everett. Brother of Lawrence Basteri of Lowell, Robert Basteri of Melrose, Elizabeth Nasson of Lexington, Judith Basteri of Reading, Kathleen Crowley of Reading, Christine Maestri of Lexington and the late Stephen Basteri of Melrose. Loving grandfather of Lucca Basteri. Dear son-in-law of George and Theresa Sordello of Melrose. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Richard's memory to Cops for Kids with Cancer, C/O EPD, 45 Elm St., Everett, MA 02149 would be sincerely appreciated. Due to the current restrictions placed on all of us because of COVID-19, Services will be held for the immediate family with burial in the Holy Cross Cemetery. Late 37-year veteran of the Everett Police Department, retiring just 2 months ago. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on May 7, 2020