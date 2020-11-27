COSTA, Richard W. August 9, 1968 - November 8, 2020 Of Waltham, formerly of Somerville and Cambridge, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 8 due to complications from his lifelong battle with diabetes. He was 52. Rich is the son of the late Richard and Terry (McCann) Costa of Cambridge. Loving father of Richard Costa and his fiancée Brittany Long of Marshfield, Ashley Costa and her fiancé P.J. Small of East Bridgewater, and Aaron Costa of Maynard. Beloved longtime partner of Leeann Anderson and her children Gravin, Christen, Ashley, Alex and Joseph. Cherished brother of Michelle Marulli and her husband Steven of Stoneham. Devoted uncle of Mario, Ava and Brian Marulli. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Rich will be remembered for many things, including his avid support of Boston sports teams, his passion for cooking, and his joy in reminiscing about family memories. He had a big heart and a willingness to quietly help family and friends whenever he could. Donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) in Rich's memory at JDRF.org
or by check payable to JDRF, P.O. Box 37920, Boone, IA 50037-0920. Visiting Hours: A Funeral Mass will be held Monday, November 30 at 10:00 a.m., St. Patrick's Parish, 71 Central St., Stoneham. View the online memorial for Richard W. COSTA