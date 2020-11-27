1/1
RICHARD W. COSTA
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RICHARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COSTA, Richard W. August 9, 1968 - November 8, 2020 Of Waltham, formerly of Somerville and Cambridge, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 8 due to complications from his lifelong battle with diabetes. He was 52. Rich is the son of the late Richard and Terry (McCann) Costa of Cambridge. Loving father of Richard Costa and his fiancée Brittany Long of Marshfield, Ashley Costa and her fiancé P.J. Small of East Bridgewater, and Aaron Costa of Maynard. Beloved longtime partner of Leeann Anderson and her children Gravin, Christen, Ashley, Alex and Joseph. Cherished brother of Michelle Marulli and her husband Steven of Stoneham. Devoted uncle of Mario, Ava and Brian Marulli. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Rich will be remembered for many things, including his avid support of Boston sports teams, his passion for cooking, and his joy in reminiscing about family memories. He had a big heart and a willingness to quietly help family and friends whenever he could. Donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) in Rich's memory at JDRF.org or by check payable to JDRF, P.O. Box 37920, Boone, IA 50037-0920. Visiting Hours: A Funeral Mass will be held Monday, November 30 at 10:00 a.m., St. Patrick's Parish, 71 Central St., Stoneham.

View the online memorial for Richard W. COSTA


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Parish
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved