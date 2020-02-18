Boston Globe Obituaries
Holden, Dunn & Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock St
Westwood, MA 02090
(781) 326-0074
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock Street
Westwood, MA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:30 PM
Most Precious Blood Church
30 Centre Street
Dover, MA
Service
To be announced at a later date
Highland Cemetery
RICHARD W. DORGAN Obituary
DORGAN, Richard W. "Dick" Of Medfield, previously a resident of Dover for 48 years, passed away at home on February 16, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Judith W. Dorgan. He is survived by his seven children, Ellen Dorgan of Woodbine, MD, Elizabeth "Lisa" McHugh of Medfield, Mark Dorgan of Bristol, RI, Gregory Dorgan of New York, NY, John Dorgan of Chesapeake, VA, Daniel Dorgan of Philadelphia, PA and Marie Davis of Medfield. He is also survived by his 10 grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Edward and Catherine Dorgan, as well as his sister Edwina Padovani and twin brother Stephen Dorgan; survived by siblings Cornelia Veenandaal, Francis Dorgan, and Lea Fischer. Richard served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He graduated from the engineering program at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. He had a lengthy career at Stone and Webster of Boston. During his years in Dover, he was active in Most Precious Blood Church. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock St., WESTWOOD on Friday, February 21, 2020, 4-7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 1:30pm in Most Precious Blood Church, 30 Centre St., Dover. Interment with Military Honors at Highland Cemetery, Dover. Holden-Dunn-Lawler

www.hdlfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 19, 2020
