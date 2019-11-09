|
DUPLISSA, Richard W. Of Malden, passed away on Nov. 7, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family. Husband of the late Diane (Lukas) Duplissa. Loving father of Erin C. Duplissa of Medford. Dear brother of Mary Ellen Lepordo & her partner Edward DeSousa, Debra Lepordo & her husband Anthony, Susan Daley & her husband Joseph, & the late Frederick Duplissa. He is also survived by many nieces & nephews. At the request of the family all services are private. Contributions in his memory may be made to Mass General Hospital Cancer Center, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114 or www.mghfund.org Late U.S. Army Veteran, Vietnam Era. To send a message of condolence, visit www.spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 10, 2019