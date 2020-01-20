Boston Globe Obituaries
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
EAGLESTON, Richard W. Sr. Of Reading, January 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Maureen V. (Jewell) Eagleston. Devoted father of Richard W. Eagleston, Jr. and his wife Kristen of Reading, Erik T. Eagleston and his wife Andrea of Merrimack, NH, and Jason I. Eagleston and his wife Ann Margaret of Reading. Brother of the late Ronald B. Eagleston. Loving grandfather of 7 and loving great-grandfather of 1. He also leaves his cherished companion, his dog, Shelby. A Funeral Service will be held Friday, January 24, at the Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home, 25 Sanborn St. (corner of Woburn St.), READING, at 11am. Burial to follow at Forest Glen Cemetery in Reading. Funeral Home Visiting Hours Thursday, from 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Richard's memory to American Diabetes Assoc., 260 Cochituate Rd., Framingham, MA 01701. For directions and online guestbook, visit johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 21, 2020
