GILLIES, Richard W. M.D. Age 90, of Shickshinny, PA, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Residential Hospice, Wilkes-Barre, PA. Richard was born in Weymouth, MA on Sept. 13, 1930, and was the son of the late Charles W. and Marjorie Sullivan Gillies. Richard graduated from Harvard University with a Bachelor of Arts. He then went on to graduate from Boston University, School of Medicine. He obtained a retaining internship with the U.S. Naval Hospital, Chelsea, MA, his general surgical residency with the V.A. Hospital, Jamaica Plain, MA, his OB/GYN residency with Boston City Hospital, his anesthesia residency with New England Medical Center, Boston, his Anesthesia Fellow at New England Medical Center, and he later became chief anesthesiologist with the VA. Medical Center, Wilkes-Barre, PA. He served with the United States Navy during the Korean War as a communication officer. Richard went on to serve on the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and the American Board of Anesthesiology. In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by son, Philip C. Gillies; brother, Greg; and sister, Barbara. He is survived by wife, Linda, Shickshinny, PA; sons, Andrew and wife, Catherine, Newton, MA., Christopher and wife, Nancy, Hammonton, NJ, daughter, Katherine Gillies, Cambria, CA, stepdaughter, Beth Harris and husband, Reed, Emmaus, PA, stepson, Scott Bowen and companion, Roxanne Doran, Easton, PA, brother, Donald and wife, Sandra, Annandale, VA, six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation of NE, 650 Suffolk Street #405, Lowell, MA 01854 or a charity of one's choice
