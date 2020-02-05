|
|
HILL, Richard W. Richard W. Hill, of Easton, MA passed away peacefully surrounded by friends and family on February 2, 2020 at the age of 81. Richard was a member of the Southeastern Massachusetts Chapter of the American Guild of Organists and performed in many churches throughout Massachusetts and the greater New England area. He taught for 38 years in the Easton public schools. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Sandra M. (Taylor) Hill of Easton, MA. Father of Timothy W. Hill of Japan, Paula E. Hill and her husband Kevin McGuire of Media, PA, and Kristen A. Parrella and her husband Michael of Jackson Heights, Queens, NY; brother of Roger Hill of Orlando, FL, David Hill of Wyoming and Florida and the late Marilyn Alvarnaz; grandfather of Jake, Steven, Miranda, Lillian, and Katherine. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life & Music for Richard will be held at Christ Congregational Church, Brockton in the spring at a date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard's memory may be sent to the Organ Fund at Christ Congregational Church, 1350 Pleasant Street, Brockton, MA 02301. For condolences, visit www.kanefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 9, 2020