HOGAN, Richard W. Age 71, of Kingston, formerly of Canton, died unexpectedly June 30, 2019 at Beth Israel Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband for 51 years of Susan A. Hogan (Ronayne). Loving father of Richard "Rick" W. Hogan, Jr. and his wife Amy of Brunswick, ME, Thomas J. Hogan of Marlboro, Carolyn S. Hogan and her husband Andrew Ward of Cape Neddick, ME, James "Jay" Hogan of Kingston, and Brad Hogan and his wife Ana of Dallas, GA. Son of the late Paul and Anna Hogan of Canton. Brother of Janice Shea and her husband Kevin of Ipswich and the late Paul Hogan and his wife Susan of Brandon, VT. Brother-in-law of Thomas J. Ronayne CFD Ret. and his wife Terrie, and Barry Ronayne CFD Ret. and his late wife Marcia, of Canton. Proud Grampa/Papa of Patrick, Benjamin, Molly, Deacon, Keira, Natalya, Aryanna, and Lucas. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Dick was a hardworking man who would do anything for family and friends. His biggest enjoyment was spending time with his grandkids. He was an avid golfer, loved his trips to Aruba and finding new restaurants. Dick loved his New England sports teams but most of all watching his grandkids' games. Visiting Hours in the Pushard Family Funeral Home, 210 Sherman St., CANTON, Friday, July 5 from 4-8 PM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. John the Evangelist Church, 700 Washington St., Canton, Saturday at 10:30 AM. Interment will be private. Donations in Dick's memory may be made to the Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation One Exchange Plaza, 55 Broadway, Suite 302 New York, NY 10006. damonrunyon.org Pushard Family Funeral Home



www.roache-pushard.com Published in The Boston Globe on July 3, 2019