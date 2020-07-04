Home

HUGHES, Richard W. "Rick" Age 70, of Salisbury, formerly of Billerica and Malden, July 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Dorothy "Dotty" (Willcox). Father of Bryan Hughes of Salisbury and Bridget Mello and her husband Bill of Billerica. Loving Papa of Bryan, Kiley, Faye, Maeve Hughes, and Drew and Luke Mello. Brother of John, Stephen, Michael, Joseph, Carolyn Hughes, and Maura Helfer. Also survived by many cousins, in-laws, nieces, and nephews. Memorial Funeral Mass in the Church of the Sacred Hearts at 10:00am, Saturday, July 11, 2020. Relatives and friends kindly invited, all are required to wear face-covering and practice social distancing. Interment, with US Navy Honors, to follow at Puritan Lawn Cemetery. Retired 10 year Malden Firefighter and US Navy veteran. Late owner of Duct Dusters. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Rick's memory to the Disabled American Veterans which can be made online dav.org. For complete obituary and guestbook, please visit:

Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2020
