KERSHAW, Richard W. "Dick" Of Randolph, formerly of Quincy, passed away peacefully, after a period of failing health, on September 14, 2020, at the age of 89. Born in Boston, Dick grew up in Quincy and graduated from Quincy High School, Class of 1948. He then went on to earn his accounting degree from Bentley College. Prior to his retirement, he worked for many years as an accountant with Gilman Brothers, a pharmaceutical company. Dick was an active member of Christ Church in Quincy before joining Trinity Episcopal Church in Randolph, where he served and volunteered in several capacities, including being a Lay Reader since 1954, a Eucharistic Minister, Vestry Director and Acolyte Director, and was a regular Diocesan Convention delegate. During his retirement, he and his late wife Edie enjoyed summering on Cape Cod and wintering in Florida. Dick was a passionate Boston sports guru and historian, especially when it came to his Red Sox, which he hasn't missed a game since 1939. A devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend, Dick will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Dick was the husband of the late Edith "Edie" (Adams) Kershaw. Loving father of Christina Palmer and her husband Bill of Easton and Charlene "Charlie" Delafuente of San Antonio, TX. Devoted brother of James Kershaw of Florida and the late Hilda Carter and William Kershaw. Cherished "Grandpa" to Thomas, James and Timothy Palmer. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Graveside Service on Tuesday, September 22nd at 11:45 am in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, 20 Sea St., Quincy, MA. In keeping with Covid-19 guidelines, face coverings and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dick's name to the Trinity Episcopal Church, 120 N. Main St., Randolph, MA 02368. Arrangements under the care of the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 N. Main St., RANDOLPH.