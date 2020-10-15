KOCEN, Richard W. Of East Weymouth, age 83, passed away peacefully on Oct. 14th. Beloved father of Karen & her husband William Stanley of Leominster, Richard W. Kocen, Jr. of Boston and Eric P. Kocen of Ipswich. Brother of Mae Boyd of Attleboro, Virginia Varriale of FL, Jean Cocuzzo of Clearwater, FL, Sheila Rubin of Plymouth, William J. Kocen, Jr. of Weymouth and the late Patricia Kocen. Loving grandfather of Henry, Billy and Eric, and 5 great-grandchildren. Also survived by his nieces and nephews. Visiting at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, Tues. morning, from 10:00 to 11:00 AM, prior to an 11:00 AM Funeral Service. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, only 25 guests are allowed in the Funeral Home at a time. Masks are required and guests should bring their own pens. For complete obituary and guestbook, see: www.alfreddthomas.com
