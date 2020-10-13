1/
RICHARD W. LONSDALE
1948 - 2020
LONSDALE, Richard W. Age 72, of Millis, passed away on October 3, 2020. Born October 3, 1948 in Norwood to Warren and Dorothy Lonsdale. Richard was veteran of the Marine Core where he served proudly for four years, two of which were served in Vietnam. He was a retired AT&T phone consultant. Richard is survived by his son, Scott Lonsdale; his grandchildren, Hayden, Mackenzie, and Colby Lonsdale; along with many nieces and nephews. Richard was predeceased by his daughter, Stacey Lyn Lonsdale and his sister, Elizabeth Rossman. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made in Richard's honor to the Wounded Warrior Project, woundedwarrioproject.org/donate. Gillooly Funeral Home Norwood GilloolyFuneralHome.com

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gillooly Funeral Home
126 Walpole Street
Norwood, MA 02062
7817620174
