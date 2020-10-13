LONSDALE, Richard W. Age 72, of Millis, passed away on October 3, 2020. Born October 3, 1948 in Norwood to Warren and Dorothy Lonsdale. Richard was veteran of the Marine Core where he served proudly for four years, two of which were served in Vietnam. He was a retired AT&T phone consultant. Richard is survived by his son, Scott Lonsdale; his grandchildren, Hayden, Mackenzie, and Colby Lonsdale; along with many nieces and nephews. Richard was predeceased by his daughter, Stacey Lyn Lonsdale and his sister, Elizabeth Rossman. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made in Richard's honor to the Wounded Warrior Project
woundedwarrioproject.org/donate
