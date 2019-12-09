Boston Globe Obituaries
RICHARD W. PRESTON Jr. Obituary
PRESTON, Richard W. Jr. Of Yarmouth, ME, formerly of Mission Hill, December 5, 2019. Beloved son of the late Richard W. Preston, Sr. & Ann (Maclone). Dear brother of Carol McFarland of PA, Christopher Preston of Weston, Paul Preston of Brighton, and Kenneth Preston of AZ. Visiting in the Lehman, Reen, & McNamara Funeral Home, Friday, December 13th from 9:00 – 10:00am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Columbkille Church, 321 Market St., Brighton at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment New Calvary Cemetery, Mattapan. Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 10, 2019
