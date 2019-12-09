|
PRESTON, Richard W. Jr. Of Yarmouth, ME, formerly of Mission Hill, December 5, 2019. Beloved son of the late Richard W. Preston, Sr. & Ann (Maclone). Dear brother of Carol McFarland of PA, Christopher Preston of Weston, Paul Preston of Brighton, and Kenneth Preston of AZ. Visiting in the Lehman, Reen, & McNamara Funeral Home, Friday, December 13th from 9:00 – 10:00am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Columbkille Church, 321 Market St., Brighton at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment New Calvary Cemetery, Mattapan. Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 10, 2019