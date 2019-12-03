|
|
RIEMAN, Fr. Richard W. A Catholic priest of the Opus Dei Prelature, died peacefully at his home in Chestnut Hill on December 2, 2019 at the age of 94. Visiting Hours will be held in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 420 High St., Dedham on Friday, December 6, from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. and again on Saturday morning from 9:00 – 10:00 followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Fr. Dick may be made to the Montrose School, 29 North Street, Medfield, MA 02052. Complete notice tomorrow.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 4, 2019