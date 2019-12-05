Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
376 Washington St
Brookline, MA 02445
(617) 277-7652
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
420 High St.
Dedham , MA
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
420 High St.
Dedham , MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
420 High St.
Dedham , MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD RIEMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FR. RICHARD W. RIEMAN


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FR. RICHARD W. RIEMAN Obituary
RIEMAN, FR. RICHARD W. A Catholic priest of the Opus Dei Prelature, died peacefully at his home in Chestnut Hill on December 2, 2019, at the age of 94. Visiting Hours will be held in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 420 High St., Dedham, on Friday, December 6, from 3:00–8:00 p.m., and again on Saturday morning, from 9:00–10:00, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Fr. Dick may be made to the Montrose School, 29 North Street, Medfield, MA 02052.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RICHARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -