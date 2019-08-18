|
|
SARNIE, Richard W. Sr. Died peacefully on August 15, 2019 at the age of 85. He was the beloved husband of the late Carole E. (Cheney) Sarnie, with whom he shared 56 loving years of marriage. He is survived by his cherished family: his son, Richard, Jr., daughter-in-law, Susan, and their children, Garrett and Mia; his son, Robert and his wife, Marilyn, and their children, Rachel and Jared. He was predeceased by his parents: Sylvio and Doris (Maines) Sarnie and his brother, Ronald Sarnie. Richard was born in Medford MA. He graduated from Medford High School and North Shore Community College. He served in the US Army as a Staff Sgt. during the Korean Conflict and later served twenty years in the MA State Police, retiring from the State Police as a Staff Sgt. in 1980. He went on to work for the Digital Equipment Corporation as Security Manager for field services. He resided in Swampscott, MA for many years, retiring to Naples, FL, and then returned to Massachusetts in his later years. Richard and his beloved wife, Carole, shared a unique and loving bond. Throughout their marriage, they enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends, particularly the state troopers and their wives. Richard's brotherhood with his fellow Massachusetts State troopers continued well beyond his retirement. He frequently socialized with his buddies, and they enjoyed dining, going to casinos, camping, and swapping stories of the good old days! Richard was never so happy as when sharing stories with old friends. He had a love for the wilderness, cooking (especially his famous Italian sauce and meatballs), holiday family get-togethers, reading his almanac (pre-Google), and old John Wayne movies. In accordance with his wishes, cremation will take place. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Memorial Service, with Military & State Police Honors for his many years of service to the Country and the Commonwealth, on Sunday, August 25 at 3pm, at Andrews Chapel located in Swampscott Cemetery, 400 Essex Street, Swampscott, MA 01907. A reception will follow. There are no Visiting Hours. Memorial donations in memory of Richard may be made to the . Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, MILFORD, MA. Visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com for complete obituary and condolence book. Edwards Memorial Funeral Home Milford MA
View the online memorial for Richard W. Sr. SARNIE
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 19, 2019