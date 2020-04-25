|
WHEELER, Richard Warren Age 91, native of Concord, MA, passed away at home while surrounded by his family on April 20, 2020. For seventy years, he was the loving husband of Betty Ann Owens Wheeler. Born in Boston on February 8, 1929, he was the son of the late Wilfrid Wheeler, Jr. and Sybil (Leckenby) Wheeler. He is survived by his five children and their spouses, Emily, Susan & Constantine, Tom & Sandy, Alice & Debianne and Sarah & Eric, and two grandchildren, Barrett and Clara. He was predeceased by his brother, Wilfrid Wheeler, III. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to Long Pasture Wildlife Sanctuary (Mass Audubon) www.massaudubon.org/get-outdoors/wildlife-sanctuaries/long-pasture Barnstable Land Trust, ww.blt.org or Episcopal Relief & Development, www.episcopalrelief.org Family and friends will gather to celebrate Rick's life at Trinity Episcopal Church in Concord on a date to be determined. For service updates, an extended obituary and his online guestbook, please visit: DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020