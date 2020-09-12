1/
RICHARD WAYNE "DICK" ANDERSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RICHARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ANDERSON, Richard Wayne "Dick" Of North Reading, formerly of Reading, passed away on September 10, 2020, at age 85. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Virginia "Ginny"; a brother, P. Douglas Anderson and his wife Beverly of North Reading; his sons, Jeffrey Anderson and his wife Joan of Andover, MA and Mark Anderson and his wife Linda of Reading; his daughters, Laura (Anderson) Scales and her husband Chad of Atlanta, GA; Nancy (Anderson) Brown and her husband Kevin of Reading and his daughter Cheri Anderson of Great Barrington. He is also survived by 8 much beloved grandchildren: Katie Anderson, Kevin Anderson, Ross Anderson, Curtis Anderson, Natalie Scales, Catherine Scales, Christopher Brown and Allison Brown; as well as many nieces, nephews, and dog friends: Bella, Kobe, Gracie and Bergeron, and Isabelle the cat. He was also predeceased by a brother, William Anderson and sister Rosemarie Davi. A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020, 10:30 AM at St. Theresa Parish, 63 Winter St. (Rt. 62), North Reading, MA 01864. Due to Covid-19, all participants are required to wear a mask at all times. He was a US Navy Veteran and was an electronics engineer for many years. In lieu of flowers, a donation is welcome to one of the following: The Myelodysplastic Syndrome Foundation: https://www.mds-foundation.org/donate/ and Sawtelle Hospice House, Reading, MA: https://vnaofme.com/donate/ Croswell Funeral Home North Reading (978) 664-3031 www.croswellfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Richard Wayne "Dick" ANDERSON


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Croswell Funeral Home
19 Bow St.
North Reading, MA 01864
978-664-3031
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved