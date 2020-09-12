ANDERSON, Richard Wayne "Dick" Of North Reading, formerly of Reading, passed away on September 10, 2020, at age 85. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Virginia "Ginny"; a brother, P. Douglas Anderson and his wife Beverly of North Reading; his sons, Jeffrey Anderson and his wife Joan of Andover, MA and Mark Anderson and his wife Linda of Reading; his daughters, Laura (Anderson) Scales and her husband Chad of Atlanta, GA; Nancy (Anderson) Brown and her husband Kevin of Reading and his daughter Cheri Anderson of Great Barrington. He is also survived by 8 much beloved grandchildren: Katie Anderson, Kevin Anderson, Ross Anderson, Curtis Anderson, Natalie Scales, Catherine Scales, Christopher Brown and Allison Brown; as well as many nieces, nephews, and dog friends: Bella, Kobe, Gracie and Bergeron, and Isabelle the cat. He was also predeceased by a brother, William Anderson and sister Rosemarie Davi. A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020, 10:30 AM at St. Theresa Parish, 63 Winter St. (Rt. 62), North Reading, MA 01864. Due to Covid-19, all participants are required to wear a mask at all times. He was a US Navy Veteran and was an electronics engineer for many years. In lieu of flowers, a donation is welcome to one of the following: The Myelodysplastic Syndrome Foundation: https://www.mds-foundation.org/donate/
and Sawtelle Hospice House, Reading, MA: https://vnaofme.com/donate/
