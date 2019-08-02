Boston Globe Obituaries
RICHARD WELTON BURGESS


1939 - 2019
RICHARD WELTON BURGESS Obituary
BURGESS, Richard Welton Of North Reading and Zephyrhills, FL, July 31, 2019. Beloved husband of Dea-Ann (Kerr) Burgess. Devoted father of Kevin Burgess of Manchester, NH and his partner Darlene Westhelle of Ocean Twp., NJ, Scott Burgess and his wife Laurette of North Reading, Timothy Burgess of Newburyport and Christopher Burgess and his wife Monica of Byfield. Cherished brother of Cindy Solomon and her husband George of Ocean Park, ME. Loving grandfather of Eric and Karyn Burgess, Sarah Lally and her husband Michael, Jonathan, Eleanor, Ania, Kyana, and Sasha Burgess, and loving great-grandfather of Paityn Lally. Father-in-law of Doreen Burgess and her partner Bill Wood of Manchester, NH. He also leaves his beloved dog, Lucy. A Funeral Service will be held at the Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral, 25 Sanborn St. (corner of Woburn St.), READING, on Friday, August 9, 2019, at 11:00am. Burial is private. Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday, August 8, from 4:00-8:00pm with a Masonic Service at 7:00pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Richard's memory to the , 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114, or the Wakefield-Lynnfield United Methodist Church, 273 Vernon St., Wakefield, MA 01880. For directions and online guestbook visit johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2019
