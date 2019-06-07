HUSHER, Richard William Jr. Age 97, resident of Waban, MA, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 10 A.M. at the Union Church in Waban, MA. R.W. Husher was born in Copenhagen, Denmark on November 20, 1921 to Richard William Steiner Husher and Gudrun Husher, both of Norwegian nationality. The Husher's arrived in NYC in 1924, initially living in Brooklyn, NY, and then moving to New Haven, CT, where he spent his childhood during the Great Depression. Graduating from Yale, he worked as a Mechanical engineer during WWII for Pratt & Whitney, and returned to Yale to earn his Master's degree in electrical engineering in 1948. Returning to Pratt & Whitney, he worked on the design of high performance jet and turboprop engines. He transferred to Norden company, which was involved with producing sophisticated bombsights for aircraft. This brought R.W. Husher into contact with sophisticated optics that became the focus of the rest of his professional life, eventually leading to the first military spy satellites. His last professional position was at MIT Lincoln Laboratory, in Lexington, MA. Mr. Husher's greatest interest involved the restoration of antique clocks, and was a long-time member of the National Assoc. of Watch and Clock Collectors (NAWWC). In 1980, he co-wrote the book, "A Study of Simon Willard's Clocks," with W.W. Welch, which is now the standard on the subject. In 1954, Mr. Husher moved to Waban with his family. He was a great supporter of the Union Church, along with the Boy Scouts, Sons of Norway, and a variety of antique clock associations. Richard was a strong and supportive husband, father, and mentor, and will be sorely missed. He is survived by his three sons, Frederick, Neil, and Eric, grandchildren Christopher, Erin, Nicholas, Naomi, Jeffrey, Douglas and Derek, and great-grandchildren Charlotte, Samson, Owen, and Opal. He is preceded in death by his wife Elsie Jean, and their daughter, Andrea. The family asks attendees to provide donations to the Union Church, in lieu of flowers. Henry J. Burke & Sons BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com Published in The Boston Globe on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary