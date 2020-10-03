WINN, Richard Age 73 of Westford, MA, known to all as Dick Winn, the master communicator with the warm smile and heart of gold, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 30, with his devoted wife Corinne Broderick at his side. Dick also leaves behind his daughter Kristina, son-in-law Michael and his namesake and grandson Winn Richard Vanderslice, all of Salem, MA, his sister Sue Brockmann of Belfair, WA, members of his extended family, and countless friends who will forever miss him. Dick was born on September 23, 1947 in Portland, OR and moved to Seattle, WA in 1951. He lettered in golf at Ballard High School, where he found a passion for the sport that would last his entire life. Dick went on to earn both his BA and MC in Communications (with honors) from the University of Washington. He began his career in broadcast journalism as a reporter at KOMO in Seattle, then was selected for the US Navy OCS as a flight navigator, and served in the P3 Orion Squadron stationed in Brunswick, ME. He moved to the Pentagon as Public Affairs Director in the Department of Defense. After seven years in the Navy, Dick returned to civilian life where he joined the National Fire Protection Association. As Assistant Vice President for Communications, his fondest role was working on the organization's Learn Not to Burn campaign. He expanded his career into the nuclear power industry, providing strategic communications for several utilities, among them New Hampshire Yankee, FPL Group, NextEra Energy and Entergy. He developed a reputation as the "go to guy" in the industry. Colleagues regarded him as a mentor and a problem solver. As one friend described Dick, "he was a polestar for doing the right thing." Dick also served on the Board of Seacoast Repertory Theater in Portsmouth, NH, and was a member of the Parents Council at James Madison University, his daughter Kristina's alma mater. He was a man of faith and served as a Trustee of Central Congregational Church UCC in Chelmsford, MA. Dick was an outgoing, convivial host who enjoyed having friends and family gather together. He had a lifelong love of travel, especially to favorite destinations in Cape Elizabeth, ME, Cannon Beach, OR, the North Shore of Hawaii and Old Sturbridge Village. He was an outstanding gardener, and a fan of all sports, especially golf. Dick's favorite golf moments were his hole-in-one at the North Shore Golf Club in Tacoma, WA, and meeting his hero Arnold Palmer while staying at Bay Hill. He was a connoisseur of food and wine, an avid theatergoer, lover of dogs, trivia, and news, all passions he shared with his wife of 35 years, Corinne and daughter Kristina. Most of all, he was a wonderful friend, and a devoted husband and father. Everyone who knew Dick, Corinne and Kristina understood the beautiful bond of love that they shared with one another. Dick battled cancer for 14 years with every fiber of his being. He fought hard and bravely. Even as he grew weaker, Dick experienced profound joy being with his wife and daughter, and getting to know his beautiful grandson, who will carry his name forever. Dick was a positive force wherever he went - vibrant, with a rich, deep speaking voice that could command a room, and an infectious laugh. He lit up the lives of all he met. Rest in peace, Dick. You will always be remembered for a life well lived. His family wishes to thank the wonderful doctors and nurses at the MGH Cancer Center, the kind nurses on Ellison 12, and most especially, his personal physician, Dr. Steven Levisohn, who was with him every step of the way. A remote Celebration of Life will be announced at a later time. Memorial donations may be made to the MGH Cancer Center giving.massgeneral.org
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. For online condolences, please visit chelmsfordfuneralhome.com
