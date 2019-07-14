Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
824 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-6990
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
824 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Beal Family Chapel, NewBridge on the Charles
5000 Great Meadow Road
Dedham, MA
Interment
Following Services
Agudas Achim Cemetery
1000 Pearl St
Brockton, MA
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
home of Douglas Winneg
RICHARD WINNEG


1928 - 2019
RICHARD WINNEG Obituary
WINNEG, Richard Of Dedham, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 14 at the age of 90. Beloved son of the late Benjamin and Martha (Bass) Winneg. Loving husband of Frances (Mallen) Winneg of 60 years. Devoted father of Neal Winneg & his wife Clea of Boston, Robert Winneg & his wife Caroline of Sudbury and Douglas Winneg & his wife Suzanne of Wellesley. Cherished grandfather of Benjamin, Anna, Nathan, Samuel, Max and Jacob. Dear brother of the late Harvey Winneg, Herbert Winneg, Eugene Winneg and Leona Worobey. Funeral Service at Schlossberg Memorial Chapel, 824 Washington St., CANTON, on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 10:30am. Interment to follow at Agudas Achim Cemetery, 1000 Pearl St., Brockton. Memorial observances at the Beal Family Chapel, NewBridge on the Charles, 5000 Great Meadow Road, Dedham on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 6:30pm to 8:30pm, and at the home of Douglas Winneg on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 6:30pm to 9:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard's memory may be made to NewBridge on the Charles, 5000 Great Meadow Road, Dedham MA 02026. Schlossberg Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" 781-828-6990 www.schlossbergchapel.com

Published in The Boston Globe on July 15, 2019
