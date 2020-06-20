|
|
SHUSTER, Rickel "Ricki" Of Wellesley, MA and Palm Beach, FL, passed on June 16, 2020. Dear daughter of the late Harry and Yetta Saks. Beloved wife of Richard Shuster and the late Dr. Jay Shumaker. Loving sister to the late David Saks. Devoted mother of Dana Spencer and her husband Steven, Jon Shumaker and his wife Rebecca, Scott Shuster and his wife Shelley, and the late Adam Shumaker. Proud grandmother of Alexandra Spencer, Darren Spencer, Naomi Spencer, Connor Spencer, Joanna Shumaker, Ryan Shumaker, Jack Shuster, Sam Shuster, and Ella Shuster. Born in Detroit, Ricki was a graduate of the University of Michigan and Suffolk University Law School. Ricki was an attorney in the Boston area specializing in real estate law and was active in many social and cultural organizations. Private Services were held graveside due to current restrictions. In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Ricki's memory may be made to Newton-Wellesley Hospital Development Fund, 2014 Washington Street, Newton, MA 02462 or The Jimmy Fund at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 to support pediatric cancer research.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2020