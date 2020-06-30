|
COWELL, Ricki Of Tyringham, MA. Loving daughter of Frank & Irene (Sigalos) Rickabaugh.
Born January 7, 1948, Ricki passed peacefully at Sherrill House in Jamaica Plain on June 28, 2020 of Alzheimer's Disease.
Ricki was raised in Tracyton, WA and moved to Melrose with her mother and four sisters. She lived in the South End, Brookline and Tyringham, MA. She graduated from Salem State College and was a working artist and activist. She also worked in the school systems in Brookline at the former Devotion School and MassArt. Ricki was predeceased by her first husband, Philip Bradley and her son Christopher Bradley. She is survived by her husband Stephen Cowell. She is a dear and devoted mother and grandmother to Marc Bradley, wife Kelann and daughter Pippa; Kiki Cowell; Kristen Meuse & husband Josh and two grandsons Jake and Gavin; and Christelle Behike & husband David and children, Rhema-Jane, Mila Joy and Davy, Jr. She is also survived by her sisters, Denise Langley, Dawn Jones, Carri Vik and Joye Preece, their husbands and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be scheduled in the Fall, both in Eastern and Western Mass.
Arrangements by Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home, JAMAICA PLAIN, 617-522-2500.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ricki's name to Becket-Chimney Corners YMCA @ bccymca.org/giving/annualfund/donate.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 1, 2020