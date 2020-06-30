Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home
44 Perkins Street
Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
(617) 522-2500
Resources
More Obituaries for RICKI COWELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICKI COWELL


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RICKI COWELL Obituary
COWELL, Ricki Of Tyringham, MA. Loving daughter of Frank & Irene (Sigalos) Rickabaugh.

Born January 7, 1948, Ricki passed peacefully at Sherrill House in Jamaica Plain on June 28, 2020 of Alzheimer's Disease.

Ricki was raised in Tracyton, WA and moved to Melrose with her mother and four sisters. She lived in the South End, Brookline and Tyringham, MA. She graduated from Salem State College and was a working artist and activist. She also worked in the school systems in Brookline at the former Devotion School and MassArt. Ricki was predeceased by her first husband, Philip Bradley and her son Christopher Bradley. She is survived by her husband Stephen Cowell. She is a dear and devoted mother and grandmother to Marc Bradley, wife Kelann and daughter Pippa; Kiki Cowell; Kristen Meuse & husband Josh and two grandsons Jake and Gavin; and Christelle Behike & husband David and children, Rhema-Jane, Mila Joy and Davy, Jr. She is also survived by her sisters, Denise Langley, Dawn Jones, Carri Vik and Joye Preece, their husbands and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be scheduled in the Fall, both in Eastern and Western Mass.

Arrangements by Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home, JAMAICA PLAIN, 617-522-2500.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ricki's name to Becket-Chimney Corners YMCA @ bccymca.org/giving/annualfund/donate.

[email protected]
Published in The Boston Globe on July 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RICKI's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -