1937 - 2019
WICHERS, Ries Marietje Mathilda "Ries" Kooij Wichers, September 29, 2019, age 82, of Lexington. Born in Noord-Scharwoude, Netherlands, to the late Christina Mol and Pieter Kooij. Moved to the U.S. in 1968 after graduating from the University of Amsterdam. Worked as a sociology professor at Chatham College in Pittsburgh, PA, and a stockbroker in Pittsburgh and Bangor, ME. Loved the outdoors, camping, canoeing, traveling, reading, gardening, classical music, Siamese cats, and terriers of all kinds. Enjoyed living in a yurt and all things quirky. Survived by daughter Christine Wichers and son-in-law Thomas Keane of Somerville, and son John Wichers and partner CB Loeb of Arlington. Also survived by former husband C. Robert Wichers of Leiden, Netherlands. Per Ries's wishes, there will be no services. Her ashes will be scattered in the Netherlands.

Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 1, 2019
