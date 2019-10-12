|
GRAVALLESE, Rina (Santangelo) Age 87, of Revere, formerly of Somerville, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert J. Gravallese. Loving mother of Robert F. Gravallese and his companion Cheryle Venezia of Sutton, and the late Debra Anne Gravallese. Caring sister of Nancy DeRose. Adored grandmother of Nicholas, Jessica, Gregory, and Jacob. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family and friends will honor Rina's life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach Street, REVERE, on Tuesday, October 15th, from 9:00AM to 11:30AM, before leaving in procession to St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Revere for a Funeral Mass to celebrated in her honor at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. For guestbook and directions please visit:
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 13, 2019