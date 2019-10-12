Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-1127
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
Revere , MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RINA GRAVALLESE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RINA (SANTANGELO) GRAVALLESE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RINA (SANTANGELO) GRAVALLESE Obituary
GRAVALLESE, Rina (Santangelo) Age 87, of Revere, formerly of Somerville, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert J. Gravallese. Loving mother of Robert F. Gravallese and his companion Cheryle Venezia of Sutton, and the late Debra Anne Gravallese. Caring sister of Nancy DeRose. Adored grandmother of Nicholas, Jessica, Gregory, and Jacob. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family and friends will honor Rina's life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach Street, REVERE, on Tuesday, October 15th, from 9:00AM to 11:30AM, before leaving in procession to St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Revere for a Funeral Mass to celebrated in her honor at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. For guestbook and directions please visit:

www.vazzafunerals.com Vazza Funeral Home

Revere 781-284-1127
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RINA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
Download Now