FREZZA, Rina M. Age 59, of West Roxbury, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on February 2, 2020 after a battle with cancer. Daughter of the late Philomena and Carmine Frezza. Survived by her beloved sister Sandra Frezza, aunt Maria Frezza, and her close-knit cousins Joe Catinella and his wife Marybeth, Ellie Powers, Bob Catinella and his wife Mary, Tina Gobbi and her husband Larry, Joanne Llerandi and her husband Rick, along with their loving children Joseph Catinella, Elizabeth Catinella Casey and her husband Donnie, Lauren Catinella and her fiancé Johnny, Brian Catinella and his girlfriend Kerry Ann, Loreto Gobbi and his girlfriend Aprille, Lindsey Catinella Hannon and her husband Mark, Marco Gobbi, and Christopher Llerandi. She will also be greatly missed by her wonderful friends. Visiting Hours at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Sunday, February 9, from 3pm-7pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Monday, February 10, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial at St. John Chrysostom Church, West Roxbury, at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in St. Michael's Cemetery, Roslindale. Donations may be made in Rina's memory to Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center, MGH Development Office, 125 Nashua St., Boston, MA 02114 www.giving.massgeneral.org Online guestbook and directions at pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617-325-2000
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 6, 2020