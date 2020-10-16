1/
RINA (PERISSINOTTO) MARTELLI
MARTELLI, Rina (Perissinotto) Of East Boston, passed away peacefully on Oct. 14th. Beloved wife of the late Emanuele Martelli. Devoted mother of Sebastian and wife Angela of Winthrop, Mario and wife Gail of East Boston, Franco and wife Helen of East Boston, Francesca and husband Ron Menditto of Revere. Predeceased by 4 siblings. Cherished grandmother of 9 grandchildren. Family and friends will honor Rina's life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga St., EAST BOSTON, on Monday, Oct. 19th, from 4-8 PM and again on Tuesday morning at 8:30 before leaving in procession to the Cathedral of the Holy Cross, 1400 Washington Street, Boston, MA 02118 for a Funeral Mass Celebrating her Life at 10 AM. For more info, www.ruggieromh.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
Send Flowers
OCT
20
Memorial Gathering
08:30 AM
Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
Send Flowers
OCT
20
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Cathedral of the Holy Cross
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
971 Saratoga Street
East Boston, MA 02128
(617) 569-0990
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
