DUBIN, Risa E. Age 70, of Arlington. Entered eternal rest after a gallant battle with Glioblastoma on her 70th birthday, March 28, 2020. Born in Scranton, PA, Risa was a retired teacher at Chelmsford High School. Beloved wife of Joseph Heaney. Devoted mother of Josh D. Glickman & his partner Roz Silva and Jeff D. Glickman. Proud grandmother of Sophie Glickman. Loving daughter of Claire (Rubinfeld) Dubin & the late Joseph Dubin. Dear sister of Dr. Shelley Dubin & her husband Dennis Lindenberg and the late Karen Dubin & her surviving husband Rob Litowitz. Dear aunt, cousin, friend and mentor to many students, Risa will be remembered and missed by all. Due to current health conditions, Memorial Services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Charley Davidson Children's Cancer Research Fund c/o MG.H. Hospital Development Office 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. For online condolences, go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel- Malden 1-800-982-3717
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020