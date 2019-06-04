SAMUELSON, Risha Clay Of Belmont, died peacefully of old age, at home on March 22, 2019. Born in Kansas City, MO on September 29, 1925; she attended high school in Kansas. She married Professor Richard Eckaus and they made their way east, living in Cambridge and Newton. Risha received her BA from Boston University while living in Cambridge and raising her daughter, Susan. Risha became and accomplished artist and had several local exhibitions.



She then married Professor Paul A. Samuelson of MIT to whom she was married for over 25 years. They loved their time at their home in Belmont which Risha designed, and their condo in Longboat Key, FL.



Risha was a smart, elegant and talented woman who had a wonderful sense of humor. She loved the arts, good food and wine, her dog - Raffles, and most of all her daughter, Susan.



Risha leaves her cherished daughter, Susan, her devoted and loyal companions Albert Janjigian and Jean Bertoli, and her wonderful housekeeper of many years, Jane Lacerda.



A celebration of Risha's life will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. in the Bigelow Chapel at Mt. Auburn Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers please, make donations in Risha's name to Cradles to Crayons or Emily's List.