CURTIN, Rita A. (Walsh) Of Norton, formerly of Waltham, July 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph F. Curtin. Mother of Rita A. Wall of Norton, Kenneth F. Curtin of Hopedale, Michael J. Curtin of Hopkinton and the late Joseph M. and James H. Curtin. Sister of the late William J., John A. and David I. Walsh, Catherine A. Champion and Lillias Raymond. Also survived by eighteen grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Rita's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Thursday, July 18th from 4 to 8 p.m. and again at 9 a.m. on Friday morning before leaving in procession to Saint Jude Church, 147 Main Street, Waltham where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, 243 Charles Street, Boston, MA 02114 or to the , 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701. For complete obituary, guest book and directions please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com Published in The Boston Globe on July 16, 2019