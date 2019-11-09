Boston Globe Obituaries
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
DAYTON, Rita A. (Morante) Of Dedham, November 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Harold J. Dayton. Devoted mother of Rachel A. Meegan and her husband Michael of Walpole, Charlotte M. Alessio and her husband Anthony of Dedham. Loving grandmother of Stephen, Joseph, Dominic, Anna and Christy. Sister of the late Charles, Ralph and Emily Morante. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, on Thursday, Nov. 14, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary Church, at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours on Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 4-8pm. Interment in Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 10, 2019
