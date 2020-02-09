Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Resources
More Obituaries for RITA DOHERTY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RITA A. (MAHER) DOHERTY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RITA A. (MAHER) DOHERTY Obituary
DOHERTY, Rita A. (Maher) Of Burlington, formerly of Medford, Feb. 7. Beloved wife of Edward W. Doherty. Loving mother of Kevin Doherty & his wife Nicole of Burlington. Proud grandmother of Madison and Caitlin Doherty. Sister of the late Mary Palange and James Maher. Sister-in-law of Pat & Ed DeGraan of Hingham, the late Paul Palange, Thomas and Noreen Doherty. A Visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side) on Thursday, Feb. 13 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the Sullivan Funeral Home on Friday, Feb. 14 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with a burial in Pine Haven Cemetery, Burlington. Memorials in Rita's name may be made to People Helping People, P.O. Box 343, Burlington, MA 01803. For directions obituary & online guestbook, see www.stmargaretburlington.org or www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RITA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -