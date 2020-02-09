|
DOHERTY, Rita A. (Maher) Of Burlington, formerly of Medford, Feb. 7. Beloved wife of Edward W. Doherty. Loving mother of Kevin Doherty & his wife Nicole of Burlington. Proud grandmother of Madison and Caitlin Doherty. Sister of the late Mary Palange and James Maher. Sister-in-law of Pat & Ed DeGraan of Hingham, the late Paul Palange, Thomas and Noreen Doherty. A Visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side) on Thursday, Feb. 13 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the Sullivan Funeral Home on Friday, Feb. 14 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with a burial in Pine Haven Cemetery, Burlington. Memorials in Rita's name may be made to People Helping People, P.O. Box 343, Burlington, MA 01803. For directions obituary & online guestbook, see www.stmargaretburlington.org or www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 10, 2020