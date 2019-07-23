|
McALEAVEY, Rita A. (Ragnetti) Of Stoneham, July 23. Beloved wife of the late Hugh J. McAleavey. Loving mother of Kathleen A. Hahn of Reading, Anne Koeck, & Sandra McGrath of NH, Rita M. Gerace of Acton, & Cynthia Newell of Stoneham. Sister of the late Ann Antle, Angelina Brewster, Michael Ragnetti, Emma Zagarella, & Esther Mancini. Loving grandmother of Stephanie, Anna, Sarah, Gregory, Jillian, Jared, Cody, Kacey, & Hayley and great-grandmother of Jack & Hannah. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, Saturday, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham, at 10:00am. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the Funeral Home Friday, 4-8pm. For obit/direction/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 24, 2019