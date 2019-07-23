Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Resources
More Obituaries for RITA MCALEAVEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RITA A. (RAGNETTI) MCALEAVEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RITA A. (RAGNETTI) MCALEAVEY Obituary
McALEAVEY, Rita A. (Ragnetti) Of Stoneham, July 23. Beloved wife of the late Hugh J. McAleavey. Loving mother of Kathleen A. Hahn of Reading, Anne Koeck, & Sandra McGrath of NH, Rita M. Gerace of Acton, & Cynthia Newell of Stoneham. Sister of the late Ann Antle, Angelina Brewster, Michael Ragnetti, Emma Zagarella, & Esther Mancini. Loving grandmother of Stephanie, Anna, Sarah, Gregory, Jillian, Jared, Cody, Kacey, & Hayley and great-grandmother of Jack & Hannah. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, Saturday, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham, at 10:00am. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the Funeral Home Friday, 4-8pm. For obit/direction/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonald Funeral Home
Download Now