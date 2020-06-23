Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
Resources
More Obituaries for RITA NASON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RITA A. (GRIFONE) NASON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RITA A. (GRIFONE) NASON Obituary
NASON, Rita A. (Grifone) Of Melrose, June 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John F. Nason Jr. Loving mother of John F. Nason III and his wife, Corrine, of CA, Laurie A. Nason of Wakefield and Robert T. Nason of Stoneham. Devoted sister of Anne Marie Hiland of Nahant and the late Anthony Grifone and his wife, Donna Gillis, of New Mexico, the late Joseph Grifone and his wife, Nancy of Framingham, and the late Louise Cahill. Caring sister-in-law of Jane Deasy and her husband, Patrick, of FL. Cherished aunt of Lisa Bell and Nate, Brendan Deasy and Helen and Oonagh Hotsenpiller and Greg. Caring great-aunt of Sadie, Lucy and Colin. Also survived by many other extended family members and friends.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private funeral Mass will be held at Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Wakefield and burial at Wyoming Cemetery, with a Celebration of Life at a later date. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Service

(781) 665-1949
Published in The Boston Globe on June 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RITA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -