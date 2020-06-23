|
|
NASON, Rita A. (Grifone) Of Melrose, June 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John F. Nason Jr. Loving mother of John F. Nason III and his wife, Corrine, of CA, Laurie A. Nason of Wakefield and Robert T. Nason of Stoneham. Devoted sister of Anne Marie Hiland of Nahant and the late Anthony Grifone and his wife, Donna Gillis, of New Mexico, the late Joseph Grifone and his wife, Nancy of Framingham, and the late Louise Cahill. Caring sister-in-law of Jane Deasy and her husband, Patrick, of FL. Cherished aunt of Lisa Bell and Nate, Brendan Deasy and Helen and Oonagh Hotsenpiller and Greg. Caring great-aunt of Sadie, Lucy and Colin. Also survived by many other extended family members and friends.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private funeral Mass will be held at Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Wakefield and burial at Wyoming Cemetery, with a Celebration of Life at a later date. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Service
(781) 665-1949
Published in The Boston Globe on June 24, 2020