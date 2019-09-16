|
RAPPA, Rita A. (Vigliotta) In Revere, formerly of Lynn, September 16th at 85 years, following a brief illness. The adored wife of 64 years to Ret. Revere Fire Cpt. Fred A. Rappa. Devoted mother of Fred A. Rappa, Jr. & wife Eleanor of Point of Pines, Revere & Stephen J. Rappa, Sr. & wife Joanne of Georgetown. Cherished grandmother of Kristen M. Tavano & husband Joseph of Salem, MA, Michael S. Rappa & wife Allison of Swampscott, Saugus Police Sgt. Steven J. Rappa, Jr. & wife Elizabeth of Saugus & Amanda L. Moses & husband Scott of Georgetown. Dear sister of Jean O'Brien of Lynn & her late husband Robert & the late Mary C. Noyer & late husband Gordon, Gennaro Vigliotta, III & late wife Aurora, Pasqualena "Lena" Serino & late husband Samuel, Ida Durant & late husband Bernard, Angelina "Ann" Rappa & late husband William, Evelyn McDermott & late husband Raymond, Pasquale "Patsy" Vigliotta & late wife Mary & Robert A. "Boddy" Vigliotta & late wife Joan. Also lovingly survived by 6 great-grandchildren: Christopher, Alexandria, Scott, Melody, Emily & Kennedy & survived by many respectful nieces, nephews, grand-nieces & grand-nephews. Family & friends are invited to attend the Funeral on Thursday, September 19th in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107), REVERE, at 9:30 a.m., followed by the Funeral Service in the Funeral Home at 10:30 a.m. & immediately followed with interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Parking available left of Funeral Home. Visiting Hours are Wednesday, September 18th in the Funeral Home from 4-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 17, 2019