Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-7756
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Woodlawn Cemetery
Everett, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RITA RAPPA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RITA A. (VIGLIOTTA) RAPPA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RITA A. (VIGLIOTTA) RAPPA Obituary
RAPPA, Rita A. (Vigliotta) In Revere, formerly of Lynn, September 16th at 85 years, following a brief illness. The adored wife of 64 years to Ret. Revere Fire Cpt. Fred A. Rappa. Devoted mother of Fred A. Rappa, Jr. & wife Eleanor of Point of Pines, Revere & Stephen J. Rappa, Sr. & wife Joanne of Georgetown. Cherished grandmother of Kristen M. Tavano & husband Joseph of Salem, MA, Michael S. Rappa & wife Allison of Swampscott, Saugus Police Sgt. Steven J. Rappa, Jr. & wife Elizabeth of Saugus & Amanda L. Moses & husband Scott of Georgetown. Dear sister of Jean O'Brien of Lynn & her late husband Robert & the late Mary C. Noyer & late husband Gordon, Gennaro Vigliotta, III & late wife Aurora, Pasqualena "Lena" Serino & late husband Samuel, Ida Durant & late husband Bernard, Angelina "Ann" Rappa & late husband William, Evelyn McDermott & late husband Raymond, Pasquale "Patsy" Vigliotta & late wife Mary & Robert A. "Boddy" Vigliotta & late wife Joan. Also lovingly survived by 6 great-grandchildren: Christopher, Alexandria, Scott, Melody, Emily & Kennedy & survived by many respectful nieces, nephews, grand-nieces & grand-nephews. Family & friends are invited to attend the Funeral on Thursday, September 19th in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107), REVERE, at 9:30 a.m., followed by the Funeral Service in the Funeral Home at 10:30 a.m. & immediately followed with interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Parking available left of Funeral Home. Visiting Hours are Wednesday, September 18th in the Funeral Home from 4-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RITA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
Download Now