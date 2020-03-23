Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for RITA WALSH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RITA A. WALSH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RITA A. WALSH Obituary
WALSH, Rita A. Of Milton, MA, passed away on March 22, 2020. Born on July 6, 1919, she was over 100 years old. Rita was the beloved daughter of the late Edward and Nora (O'Halloran) and sister of the late Mary E. Walsh, Edward J. Walsh, Eleanor C. Doherty, Deacon Vincent P. Walsh and Reverend Paul T. Walsh. Rita was a devoted aunt to many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews and great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews. Burial will be private. A Funeral Mass will be held at a later date. Dolan Funeral Home, www.dolanfuneral.com to send a symapthy message.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RITA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -