WALSH, Rita A. Of Milton, MA, passed away on March 22, 2020. Born on July 6, 1919, she was over 100 years old. Rita was the beloved daughter of the late Edward and Nora (O'Halloran) and sister of the late Mary E. Walsh, Edward J. Walsh, Eleanor C. Doherty, Deacon Vincent P. Walsh and Reverend Paul T. Walsh. Rita was a devoted aunt to many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews and great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews. Burial will be private. A Funeral Mass will be held at a later date. Dolan Funeral Home, www.dolanfuneral.com to send a symapthy message.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 24, 2020