1/
RITA A. (NERI) YANNETTI
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RITA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
YANNETTI, Rita A. (Neri) Of Chelsea and Yarmouth Port, October 9, 2020 at age 90. Wife of the late Dante Yannetti, with whom she shared 36 years of marriage. Dear stepmother of Michael Yannetti and his wife Mary of FL. Beloved sister of Raymond Neri and his wife Phyllis of Chelsea and the late Alice Deleidi, Prima Wheeler, Wanda Pezzuto, Lores Keating, Rose Ryan, Elsie Bizzochi. Also lovingly survived by 1 step-grandson Matthew Yannetti and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Funeral from the Carafa Family Funeral Home, 389 Washington Ave., CHELSEA, on Thursday, October 15th at 9:00 A.M., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Rose Church, 601 Broadway, Chelsea at 10:00 A.M. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be conducted in the Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4:00–8:00 P.M. All attendees are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing when greeting the family, pay their respects and exit the Funeral Home to allow other guests to enter. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. Retired administrative assistant from the Chelsea Provident Cooperative Bank, dedicating 40 years in the banking industry. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at www.stjude.org We encourage family and friends to visit www.carafafuneralhome.com to offer condolences at this time by means of the online guestbook or to send a personalized sympathy card.

View the online memorial for Rita A. (Neri) YANNETTI


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Carafa Family Funeral Home, Inc. - Chelsea
Send Flowers
OCT
15
Funeral
09:00 AM
Carafa Family Funeral Home, Inc. - Chelsea
Send Flowers
OCT
15
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Rose Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carafa Family Funeral Home, Inc. - Chelsea
389 Washington Avenue
Chelsea, MA 02150
617-884-4188
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved