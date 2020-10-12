YANNETTI, Rita A. (Neri) Of Chelsea and Yarmouth Port, October 9, 2020 at age 90. Wife of the late Dante Yannetti, with whom she shared 36 years of marriage. Dear stepmother of Michael Yannetti and his wife Mary of FL. Beloved sister of Raymond Neri and his wife Phyllis of Chelsea and the late Alice Deleidi, Prima Wheeler, Wanda Pezzuto, Lores Keating, Rose Ryan, Elsie Bizzochi. Also lovingly survived by 1 step-grandson Matthew Yannetti and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Funeral from the Carafa Family Funeral Home, 389 Washington Ave., CHELSEA, on Thursday, October 15th at 9:00 A.M., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Rose Church, 601 Broadway, Chelsea at 10:00 A.M. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be conducted in the Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4:00–8:00 P.M. All attendees are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing when greeting the family, pay their respects and exit the Funeral Home to allow other guests to enter. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. Retired administrative assistant from the Chelsea Provident Cooperative Bank, dedicating 40 years in the banking industry. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at www.stjude.org
We encourage family and friends to visit www.carafafuneralhome.com
to offer condolences at this time by means of the online guestbook or to send a personalized sympathy card. View the online memorial for Rita A. (Neri) YANNETTI